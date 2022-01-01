Go
Consumer picView gallery

Rapscallion Table and Tap

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5 Strawberry Hill Rd

Acton, MA 01720

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

5 Strawberry Hill Rd, Acton MA 01720

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blackbird Cafe - Acton
orange star4.7 • 2,218
342 Great Rd Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
TC Lando's - 297 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
297 Main St Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Insulet Corporation (301)
orange starNo Reviews
100 Nagog Park Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Frolic & Detour - 3 Nagog Park
orange starNo Reviews
3 Nagog Park Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Walden Italian Kitchen - - West Concord
orange star4.0 • 220
92 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Saltbox Kitchen - Concord
orange star4.2 • 445
84 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Acton

Blackbird Cafe - Acton
orange star4.7 • 2,218
342 Great Rd Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Acton

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rapscallion Table and Tap

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston