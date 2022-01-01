Go
Rapture image
American
Bars & Lounges

Rapture

Open today 11:30 AM - 5:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

943 Reviews

$$

303 E Main St

Charlottesville, VA 22902

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

kid's chicken fingers$7.00
house-made, using organic chicken tenders. choice of fries, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, or tater tots
rapture chicken wings$10.00
the pelosi$16.00
pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, red onion, italian dressing, duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, & hot pepper relish on a sub roll.
impossible burger$12.00
vegetarian patty on mariebette challah roll with lettuce, tomato, & duke's mayo
kid's fish n chips$8.00
choice of fries, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, or tater tots
corn & pepperjack hushpuppies$12.00
honey butter
caesar$9.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan, cornbread croutons, meyer lemon caesar dressing
Sarah O$15.00
smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese, slaw, mad hatter thousand island, on marble rye
classic bacon cheese burger$17.00
locally pastured, dry-aged beef, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar, on mariebette challah roll with lettuce, tomato, duke's may
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

303 E Main St, Charlottesville VA 22902

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bang! Restaurant

No reviews yet

Asian fusion tapas & creative cocktails!

Luce

No reviews yet

Order online, pick up at Luce!

Paramount Theater

No reviews yet

Educate, Enchant, Enrich, and Enlighten

Monsoon Siam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Rapture

orange star3.9 • 943 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston