RAR Brewing Chessie Burger

FRENCH FRIES

504 Poplar St • $$

Avg 4.8 (784 reviews)

Popular Items

Chessie Deluxe$9.00
Chessie Veggie$11.00
Bone-In Wings$16.00
Pound of fried boneless wings tossed in your choice flavor and served with 1 dipping sauce and celery (Old Bay Hot Sauce Pictured Here)
House Salad$10.00
Spring mix topped with Hard Boiled Eggs/ Cherry Tomatoes / Red Onion / Cucumber / Croutons / Bacon / Monterey-Cheddar Cheese with Ranch dressing on side
Chessie Burger
Hall Dog$3.50
Drunken Tots$10.00
Mound of fried tater tots topped with bacon, mozzarella, sour cream, beer cheese and scallions.
Boneless Wings$12.00
Chessie Chicken$8.00
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Four baked soft pretzels served with pub mustard and RAR Sauce.
Add Beer Cheese for $5 or crab dip for $6
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Takeout

Location

504 Poplar St

Cambridge MD

