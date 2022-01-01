Go
Rare Bird Brewpub

A place for options for all. Not only do we brew our own award winning beer but have taps from all around the world. We also have wine, cider and liquor including our popular house made cocktails on tap. Feeling hungry? Our menu offers an eclectic mix of pub favorites with a worldly twist

Chipotle Black Bean Burger$14.00
5 oz. Michael P's chipotle black bean patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and avocado cream. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun. Can be made gluten free and vegan
Blackened Mahi Tacos$13.00
Mahi Mahi, cabbage mix, mayo jalapeño salsa, cilantro, radish, and sriracha aioli served on corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa. *Gluten free
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Free range fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce and shredded celery, served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
Beet Salad$12.00
Spring mix, house roasted and slightly pickled beets, red onions, spiced pipits, and house lemon ricotta cheese. Choice of dressing. *Gluten free
Curry Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Free Range fried chicken breast, curry lime coleslaw, and spicy Rare Bird honey drizzle. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun
Vegan Burger$15.00
1/4 lb Impossible Burger, Chao cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vegan mayo. Served on a bun with frites
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
3 soft pretzel sticks served with house made beer whole grain mustard and cheese sauce
Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
Free range grilled chicken, cotija cheese, white onions, house made salsa verde, cilantro, and garlic aioli on corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa. *Gluten free
Classic Burger$13.00
1/4 lb all natural beef, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
Pub Burger$16.00
1/2 lb all natural beef, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

229 Lake Ave

Traverse City MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Low Bar

No reviews yet

Pangea's Pizza

No reviews yet

Located in beautiful downtown Traverse City with a large Rooftop Deck, Pangea’s has been creating stone-fired pizzas since 2006. Specializing in fresh ingredients, in-house recipes for delicious artisan dough and red sauce, we take a little extra time to ensure it's just right. We also feature fresh salads, apps and more.
Fully remodeled in 2019, our new layout makes for the perfect gathering spot for groups, friends and family.

Benedict

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch & Inbetween

