Rare Olde Times

Reuben$11.50
Sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.
Wee Grilled Cheese$6.00
Philly Cheesesteak$11.75
On a toasted hoagie roll with grilled onion and white American Cheese
Reuben Egg Rolls$5.00
Everything you love on a Reuben all rolled up.
Thousand island is on the side for dipping. 1 for 4, 2 for 7.5
Dublin Burger$12.75
Topped w/ Irish Cheddar, grilled tomato, caramelized onions, Marie Rose sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Mini Mac n Cheese$6.00
Cheesecake$6.50
8oz. Fish N Chips$15.75
Battered and fried until golden brown. Served with fries and coleslaw.
10602 Patterson Ave

RICHMOND VA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
