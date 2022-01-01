Go
Steakhouses

Rare Society

Open today 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

289 Reviews

$$$

4130 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92104

Popular Items

WOOD GRILLED MAINE LOBSTER$40.00
garlic + parsley butter, sourdough bread crumb
CREAMY HORSERADISH$3.00
TRUFFLED CREAM SPINACH$12.00
PARKER HOUSE ROLLS$14.00
house cultured truffle butter
BUTTER CAKE$16.00
sourcream ice cream
8oz FILET MIGNON$53.00
WHIPPED POTATOES$12.00
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER$19.00
bechamel, spinach and arugula, fennel, bread crumbs
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
romaine, lemon, fried anchovy, a lot of pecorino
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

4130 Park Blvd, San Diego CA 92104

Directions

