RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

Smart and sophisticated service without the pretense, we are a Midwest-based, family-owned restaurant in the heart of Downtown D.C.
We rely on carefully curated beef from the finest purveyors and an extensive dry-aged program to deliver the best product to our guests.
Come join us- we can't wait to host you and your guests.

1595 I St NW

Popular Items

Dry-Aged Burger$24.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche, French Fries
Vanilla Cheesecake$13.00
Seasonal Berry Coulis
Sorbet (3 Scoops)$12.00
Daily Selection
Mashed Potatoes$13.00
Truffle Butter$5.00
Grilled Salmon$42.00
Carrots, Leeks, Marble Potatoes, Blistered Grapes, Verjus Blanc Cream
Beef Tartare$20.00
Capers, Onion, Pickled Mushroom, Chipotle Aioli
22oz. Ribeye$72.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.00
Location

1595 I St NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
