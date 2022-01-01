RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Smart and sophisticated service without the pretense, we are a Midwest-based, family-owned restaurant in the heart of Downtown D.C.
We rely on carefully curated beef from the finest purveyors and an extensive dry-aged program to deliver the best product to our guests.
Come join us- we can't wait to host you and your guests.
1595 I St NW
Popular Items
Location
1595 I St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gregorys Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.