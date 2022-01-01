Rare Steakhouse is a unique space that fuses contemporary dining in a non-traditional kosher restaurant setting. It crosses the lines to create a singular synergy, bringing kosher entertainment to a new level. Rare offers wild game meats and live music. From interiors to cuisine, Rare Steakhouse permeates trend. Understanding that any style of luxury dining, be it kosher or non-kosher, starts with the freshest ingredients, the restaurant replicates classic steakhouse approaches infusing international influences with all sauces homemade and items prepared fresh daily. Rare Steakhouse is a rare find in a HOT location.



4101 Pine Tree Dr