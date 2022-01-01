Go
Rare Steakhouse

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

833 E Michigan St • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Caesar$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
New York Strip$66.00
Crispy Brussels$14.00
Roasted Mushrooms$12.00
Herb Chicken Club$16.00
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Rosemary Garlic Aioli
Burger$15.00
Dry Aged Patty, Lettuce, Tomato
Asparagus$13.00
Mashed Yukon Potatoes$9.00
6oz Filet$45.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

833 E Michigan St

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

