RAS Ethiopian Restaurant, Bar & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
2516 West 7th street
Location
2516 West 7th street
Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Osteria I Nonni
Osteria I Nonni is a lively and award winning Italian restaurant nestled in the heart Lilydale, MN. Our chef acquires the freshest and finest ingredients to craft the seasonal menu. The dining room offers our patrons an intimate and classy atmosphere with superb, attentive service. For the casual guest our bar has ample seating and allows the diner to choose from the same seasonal menu. I Nonni specializes in authentically inspired Italian cuisine that changes with the season. An extensive award winning wine list along with a full bar featuring regional Italian spirits and grappe, I Nonni truly offers their guests a complete and delightful dining experience.
Highland Grill
At Highland Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
The Tipsy Steer is a locally owned and managed kitchen, serving the great people of the Nokomis and surrounding neighborhoods. It all begins with our chef-inspired menu showcasing locally sourced beef, dairy, produce and hormone free natural chicken. Our brick oven pizza and fresh hand-pattied burgers will no doubt be the stars of the menu. We will also feature a great selection of small plates, appetizers, salads, and street style tacos. Whether you pair a great brew with a Tipsy Steer appetizer or perhaps a Tipsy Steer hand-crafted shake with one of our mouth-watering burgers, Tipsy Steer has you covered.