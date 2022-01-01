Ras Plant Based
Ras, a term that literally means head in Amharic. In Ethiopian culture, a word of reverence, a title given to a chief or prince. At Ras Plant Based, we aim to uphold all that this symbolic name stands for, fusing modernity with ancient recipes to create a one of a kind dining experience. From our thoughtful, carefully curated dishes to our larger than life murals, we transport you to the bustling streets of Addis with each and every bite.
739 Franklin Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
739 Franklin Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Agi's Counter
Eastern European inspired counter serving breakfast, lunch, and pastries.
Mayfield
Come in and enjoy!
The Crown Inn
Your neighborhood bar
Little Zelda
Come in and enjoy!