Ras Plant Based

Ras, a term that literally means head in Amharic. In Ethiopian culture, a word of reverence, a title given to a chief or prince. At Ras Plant Based, we aim to uphold all that this symbolic name stands for, fusing modernity with ancient recipes to create a one of a kind dining experience. From our thoughtful, carefully curated dishes to our larger than life murals, we transport you to the bustling streets of Addis with each and every bite.

739 Franklin Avenue • $$

Avg 4.9 (1756 reviews)

Popular Items

Ethiopian Coffee$3.00
Threes Vliet Pilsner$10.00
Side Missir$6.00
Side Yatakilt$6.00
Side Timatim fitfit$6.00
Marble Of Doom Sour$10.00
Injera Roll$1.00
Side Alicha Shiro$6.00
Side Yater Kik$6.00
Side String Beans and Carrots$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

739 Franklin Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

