RASA

RASA is an Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant.
The locally-owned restaurant was founded in 2017, and shares authentic Indian food in a welcoming and cozy environment.
National Landing Location

SALADS

2200 Crystal Drive Ste F • $$

Popular Items

Greens + Grains Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own greens + grains bowl.
Tikka Chance On Me$10.75
chicken tikka | tomato garlic sauce | basmati rice | sauteed spinach | pickled radish | kachumber salad | pickled onions | toasted cumin yogurt | mint cilantro chutney
[gf]
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
Home Cooking$13.25
turmeric ginger shrimp | tamarind chili sauce | south indian rice noodles | tossed green beans | mango salsa | tamarind coconut powder | lentil crisp | tamarind ginger chutney | mango coconut yogurt
[gf]
Grain Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own grain bowl.
Aloo Need Is Love$11.75
sweet potato tikki | coconut ginger sauce | lemon turmeric rice | charred eggplant | pickled radish | masala beets | cucumber cubes | roasted lentils | tamarind ginger chutney
[gf] [vegan]
Eat Your Veggies$11.50
basmati rice | coconut ginger | sautéed spinach | charred eggplant | spring chickpeas | pickled onions | carrot slaw | corn salsa | tamarind ginger chutney
[gf] [vegan]
Garlic Naan$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
Open Sesame$12.75
lamb kebab | peanut sesame sauce | basmati rice | charred eggplant | cucumber cubes | pickled onions | mint cilantro chutney | mango coconut yogurt |
[gf] [contains nuts]
Caul Me Maybe$10.75
tofu + cauliflower | peanut sesame sauce | lemon turmeric rice | sautéed spinach | cucumber cubes | masala beets | coriander chili | pumpkin seeds
[gf] [vegan] [contains nuts]
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2200 Crystal Drive Ste F

Arlington VA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
