RASA
RASA is an Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant.
The locally-owned restaurant was founded in 2017, and shares authentic Indian food in a welcoming and cozy environment.
National Landing Location
SALADS
2200 Crystal Drive Ste F • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2200 Crystal Drive Ste F
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bozzelli's
Come in and enjoy!
MSK, Inc
Come in and enjoy!
Tacombi
Come in and enjoy!
The Freshman
The Freshman is an independent, all-day cafe specializing in hand-crafted coffees, food made from scratch and excellent cocktails.