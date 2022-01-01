Go
Rascals SB

Vegan food curated by Dalan Moreno on a monthly basis.

18 E. Cota st.

Double Cheese Burger$16.00
Spicy Elote$6.00
sweet yellow corn steamed covered in veganaise crushed taki's topped with almond parm and cilantro (gf)
Lemon Cheesecake$6.00
Milkshake$12.00
Full Waffle Fry$6.00
Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
home made seitan made trompo style fried with fresh pineapple cilantro onion wedge of lime and salsa verde. comes with 2
Single Cheese Burger$12.00
Crunchwrap$14.00
asada, lettuce, tomato, cheese, refried beans, tostada, cashew crema, in a flour tortilla
Asada Sopes$14.00
2 sopes (home made masa) with cheese, refried pinto beans, asada, shredded lettuce, tofu cheese, cashew crema (gf).
Shredded Chicken Burrito$16.00
homemade seitan chicken marinated in red salsa, served with beans, spanish rice, and pico de gallo.

18 E. Cota st.

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
