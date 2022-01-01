Raso's Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
209 Mystic Avenue
Popular Items
Location
209 Mystic Avenue
Medofrd MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
CASA DO BENFICA DA NOVA INGLATERRA
A social club where the Portuguese community and beyond can come together for good food and drinks in a comfortable atmosphere. And of course to support our team, Sport Lisboa e Benfica!
The Hummus Shop- Food Truck
Hummus Bowls, Pita Sandwiches, Salads, Fresh Lemonade. Created by your favorite hummus brand - Just Hummus
Pennypacker Food truck
Come in and enjoy!
Daddy Jones
Established in 2012, Somerville native Dimitra Murphy wanted to create an extension of her living room. A place for you to enjoy a cocktail and a beer or some Greek food like she enjoys and hang out with friends and family or make new ones!