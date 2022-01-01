Go
Toast

Raspberry's Pancake House & Restaurant

ORDER AND PAY ONLINE
Pick up at our drive thru window

FRENCH FRIES

3145 Chicago Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (1218 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$6.50
Pancakes$7.00
Whole Waffle Combo$10.00
Spartan Omelette$9.50
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$7.00
BREAKFAST CROISSANT$8.00
PANCAKE COMBO$8.50
FRENCH TOAST COMBO$8.50
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$4.50
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3145 Chicago Rd

Steger IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burrito Station

No reviews yet

Best Mexican food in Town!

ENZO'S

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wood's Corner

No reviews yet

We are an uptown Crete, IL half-day cafe. Serving made to order breakfast and lunch. Come in and enjoy!

Smokey Jo's Scratch Kitchen & Ale House

No reviews yet

Where good friends meet!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston