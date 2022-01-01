Go
Rasselbock Los Angeles

StarStarStarStarHalf

412 Reviews

$$

3817 Grand View Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Popular Items

Jager Schnitzel$18.00
pork chicken or (veal add $2) in wild mushroom sauce
Wiener Schnitzel$17.50
breaded & sauteed pork chicken or (veal add $2)
Sausage Platter$15.00
Traditional Brat, Kaesekrainer (with chunks of Emmentaler cheese) & chicken mango sausage - cut bite-sized.
A Dude's Salad$10.00
German fries, topped w/ feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, bell pepper, olives, garlic aioli.
Bavarian Pretzel$6.50
Freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.
Rasselbock Schnitzel$18.50
breaded & sauteed pork chicken or (veal add $2) topped with garlic cream sauce and a fried egg.
Rasselbock Burger$13.50
grass-fed beef, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, secret sauce
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Mini potato pancakes topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce
All Beef Hot Dog$8.50
Traditional Bratwurst$15.00
Traditional pork brat with choice of two sides.
Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

