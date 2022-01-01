Simply Cocktail
Come in and enjoy!
7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209
Location
7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
José
Executive Chef, Anastacia Quinoñes, brings the best of the Jalisco culture to Dallas with José’s fresh take on contemporary Mexican cuisine.
Featuring seasonal aguachilé, salt rimmed margaritas, flavored masas and modern Mexican dishes that will gather friends and family around a table to share a memory, laughter and good food.
José is available to-go Monday through Sunday beginning at 12 noon.
Come in and enjoy!
Inwood Tavern / Chelsea Corner
Good times, good friends, cold drinks and an amazing patio. No matter where you travel, mention Dallas and people know the world famous Inwood Tavern.
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Located on Lovers Lane near Inwood Road
WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
A modern and sensible donut and coffee shop!