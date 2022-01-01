Go
Toast

Simply Cocktail

Come in and enjoy!

7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209

Dallas TX

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

José

No reviews yet

Executive Chef, Anastacia Quinoñes, brings the best of the Jalisco culture to Dallas with José’s fresh take on contemporary Mexican cuisine.
Featuring seasonal aguachilé, salt rimmed margaritas, flavored masas and modern Mexican dishes that will gather friends and family around a table to share a memory, laughter and good food.
José is available to-go Monday through Sunday beginning at 12 noon.
Come in and enjoy!

Inwood Tavern / Chelsea Corner

No reviews yet

Good times, good friends, cold drinks and an amazing patio. No matter where you travel, mention Dallas and people know the world famous Inwood Tavern.

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Located on Lovers Lane near Inwood Road

WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1

No reviews yet

A modern and sensible donut and coffee shop!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston