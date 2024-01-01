Rathdrum restaurants you'll love
The Local Deli, Rathdrum
6600 Commercial Park Ave, Rathdrum
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$8.95
Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, fresh lemon juice and Caesar dressing on a tortilla wrap
The Local
|$0.00
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, avocado, tomatoes, sprouts and ranch dressing; served warm
The CDA
|$0.00
Turkey, ham and bacon with your choice of cheese, dressing and veggies
Fish On - 6613 commercial parkway
6613 commercial parkway, Rathdrum
Zip's Drive In - Rathdrum
14480 N Highway 41, Rathdrum