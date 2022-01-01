Go
Toast

Raul's Shack

Come in and enjoy!

490 S Coast Highway 101 • $

Avg 4 (211 reviews)

Popular Items

Protin
Shrimp Shoft Taco$4.25
Egg Burrito (customize your burrito)$4.20
Two Eggs and large Flour Tortilla
Carne Asada Street Taco
Fish Soft Taco$4.25
Batterd Cod Fish on Corn Tortilla
No Protin
Adobada Sreet Taco
Quesadilla$4.85
Flour Tortilla with Cheese
Chicken Street Tacos
Carnitas Street Taco
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

490 S Coast Highway 101

Encinitas CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Death by Tequila

No reviews yet

Modern Baja Cuisine & Tequila Bar

Prager Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

We are a craft bakery specializing in high quality breads. Our mission is to restore the time-honored tradition of baking artisan breads.

Home & Away

No reviews yet

Beer. BBQ. Cocktails. Food.
Craft Everything.

Better Buzz Encinitas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston