Go
Toast

Ravello Italian Kitchen

Fresh homemade pasta

PIZZA

136 Belmont St • $$

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Pappardelle Bolognese$16.00
Hand cut fresh noodles, savory meat sauce of beef & pork, tomatoes, onions, garlic & seasoning
Garlic Bread$8.00
Delicious classic garlic bread or get it Parmesan Style for an extra $2
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.00
Sautéed egg dipped eggplant, layered with ricotta cheese, pecorino & mozzarella,
marinara sauce, linguini
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine hearts, house made Caesar dressing *, oven roasted garlic parmesan croutons, grated parmigiano reggiano cheese
Chicken Picatta$23.00
Sautéed chicken medallions, lemon, caper and butter sauce with fresh linguini
Fettucini Carbonara$22.00
House made noodles, crisp pancetta, local spring peas, dusting of black pepper,
parmigiano reggiano cheese
NOTE: Cannot be made dairy-free
Pasta ala Vodka$20.00
Imported garganelli pasta, local spring peas, vodka, tomato & cream
Add chicken or house made crumbled sausage 3
Arancini$10.00
Crispy fried arborio rice balls filled with imported buffalo mozzarella & prosciutto, pesto marinara dipping sauce **
NOTE: Arancini cannot be made gluten free or dairy free.
Beet Salad$10.00
Sunshine gold and ruby red beet, arugula, goat cheese crumbles and pear vinaigrette
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Fresh Italian crumbled and sautéed chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella & provolone cheese, penne
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

136 Belmont St

Watertown MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Noodle Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Noodle Cafe

No reviews yet

We are proudly to present authentic Thai food in Belmont area, Come in and enjoy!

Shiraz Persian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Shiraz Cuisine is an upscale, modern Middle-Eastern restaurant located in Watertown. It is only minutes outside the busy city traffic. Shiraz offers the elegance of a city setting with an intimate ambiance and private parking.
From romantic dinners to large social events, we work hard to personalize every specific detail to meet your taste.
Persian cuisine is one of the oldest and most notable in the world. At Shiraz, you will be served healthy and fresh food, made to order. Shiraz is known for its’ hearty meats which are marinated and skewered onto kebabs until perfection.
A good wine makes a great meal even better! That’s why we offer a full bar and superb international wine selection that's reasonably priced to complement your dinner selection.

La Bodega -by salts

No reviews yet

Spanish-Uruguayan inspired farm to table cuisine cooked over wood fire to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston