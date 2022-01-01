Ravenswood Station Bar & Grill

Borelli's Pizzeria

Our family pizzeria in Chicago offers dine in, take out and delivery services with a menu of Italian favorites and full bar. Our catering menu offers larger portions for family dinners and group. We are a great spot to host events up to 125 people. Borelli's serve recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation, dating back to the owner's great great grandmother and grandfather in a small town in the Italian countryside. Modified with a touch of unique Chicago, we have perfected our pizzas to satisfy even the greatest of pizza lovers. With years of experience making delicious "cracker-thin" crust pizza here in Lincoln Square, Borelli's is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us. Welcome to the Family!

