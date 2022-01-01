Go
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill image

Ravina Bay Bar and Grill

Closed today

StarStarStarStar

150 Reviews

$$

231 E Durkee St

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

231 E Durkee St, Wisconsin Dells WI 53965

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bobbers Island Grill

No reviews yet

Local, Caribbean-themed bar/eatery with seafood entrees & sandwiches, plus video games & live music.

The Del-Bar

No reviews yet

Est in 1943, currently run by 3rd generation Wimmer Family. Offering highest sourced quality food, featuring Prime Grade Steaks and Fresh seafood.

Lake City Social

No reviews yet

Lake City Social

Ravina Bay Bar and Grill

orange star4.0 • 150 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston