Ravinia Brewing Company

Ravinia Brewing Company's Taproom and Taco Bar allows the perfect opportunity to experience what our brand is all about - community, craft and creation! Everything we do is made from scratch - our beers - our tacos - our flavors... Come join us for some beer and tacos or order your favorites to-go... family packs available!

TACOS

582 Roger Williams Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (297 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Guac$2.00
Quesabirria$13.00
Our spin on a delicious favorite....Our hand-pressed tortilla, melted queso, choice of meat, and served with a side of our house-made consommé....
Burrito Bites$12.50
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order) with a side of guacamole for dipping. Great for sharing as a starter!
Quesadilla$8.00
Choice of meat (or veg) served with side of sour cream and guacamole
Individual Taco$4.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Cheese quesadilla in a kid-sized portion
Taco Plate$12.00
3 hand-made corn tortillas with choice of meat.
Choose 1 type for all the same.
There is now a (2x) option below for two of the same.
Taco Tuesday Special!$9.00
3 hand-made corn tortillas with choice of meat + fresh, delicious toppings
Chips & Salsa, Guac$7.00
Burrito$11.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of meat (or veg).
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

582 Roger Williams Ave

Highland Park IL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

