Go
Toast

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

Scratch tacos + craft beer

TACOS

2601 W Diversey • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips, Salsa, Guac$8.00
House-made chips with pico de gallo & guacamole
Baldwin Porter 6-pk$10.00
Attaboy Baldwin! This best friend brings gifts of roasty, chocolatey pleasure with loyalty and heroism. Perfectly balanced to warm your soul and make your tail wag. Lap it up!
Bowl$11.00
Create your own bowl by starting with avocado, pico de gallo, rice, black beans, & cabbage, topped with poblano crema.
Burrito Bites$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
Quesadilla$8.00
Choice of protein, served with side of sour cream and guacamole
Tostadas$10.00
Two friend tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onion, and sour cream
Burrito$11.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
Side Rice & Beans$4.00
Individual Taco$4.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
Taco Plate$12.00
3 hand-made corn tortillas with choice of protein + fresh, delicious toppings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating

Location

2601 W Diversey

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Al's #1 Italian Beef

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Owen and Engine

No reviews yet

British Gastro Pub dedicated to seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Beautiful Rind

No reviews yet

Cheese, charcuterie, wine and beer in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Available for pickup and delivery. Call us at 312-300-4535 for catering options or questions

Jokers Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Serving artisan small batch wood smoked Barbeque and Cajun dishes from local farms. Try our homemade sauces and sides.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston