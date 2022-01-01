Raw Bowls & Juice
Come in and enjoy!
285 Nicoll Street
Popular Items
Location
285 Nicoll Street
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
East Rock Market
Welcome to East Rock Market!
Archie Moore's - New Haven
Come in and enjoy!
The Grazing Goat
An East Rock creative food sharing counter, committed to using the best ingredients; sourced locally and internationally. Unique house-made spreads, cured meats, ceviche, fine cheeses, paired with New Haven’s famous Whole G breads.
Panicale Pasta
New Haven's Finest Pasta and Pizza!