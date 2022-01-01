Go
Toast

Raw Bowls & Juice

Come in and enjoy!

285 Nicoll Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Best Egg Sandwich$12.00
Toasted bagel scooped out, pasture-raised soft boiled eggs, Armenian string cheese (similar to mozzarella), avocado smash, arugula, tomato, red pepper flakes
Love Bowl$13.00
Dragon fruit, banana, strawberry & almond mylk blended together topped with granola, pineapple, raspberries, almonds, coconut & honey
Santa Fe$14.50
blackened chicken, cowboy caviar (corn and black bean salsa), guacamole, tortilla strips, mixed greens, habanero ranch
Ohh Bowl$13.00
Banana, dates, oats, protein powder almond milk blended topped with strawberries, blueberries, almond butter, honey
Powerhouse$11.50
Banana, blueberry, protein, almond butter, spinach, almond milk
Chocolate Bowl$13.00
Banana, acai, almond milk, protein powder, cocoa blended, topped with granola, almonds, hemp seeds, banana, strawberry, blueberry, & raw honey
Chocolate Delight$11.00
Banana, almond butter, plant based protein, cocoa, almond milk - topped with coconut
Mediterranean Mezze$15.00
hummus, tabbouleh, olives, double cream feta, pistachio, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pita, grape leaves, Armenian string cheese
Berry Bella Bowl$13.00
Banana, strawberry, blueberry blended with almond or oat milk topped with granola, strawberry, banana, black berries almond butter and honey
Kale Ceasar$11.00
Kale, farro, bell pepper, crispy croutons, shaved parmigiano -reggiano, tahini caesar dressing
See full menu

Location

285 Nicoll Street

New Haven CT

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

East Rock Market

No reviews yet

Welcome to East Rock Market!

Archie Moore's - New Haven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grazing Goat

No reviews yet

An East Rock creative food sharing counter, committed to using the best ingredients; sourced locally and internationally. Unique house-made spreads, cured meats, ceviche, fine cheeses, paired with New Haven’s famous Whole G breads.

Panicale Pasta

No reviews yet

New Haven's Finest Pasta and Pizza!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston