Go
Toast

Rawlicious

Raw, Vegan, Gluten-free and Delicious!

1101 3rd Street SE • $$

Avg 5 (229 reviews)

Popular Items

Morning Glory$9.00
Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple,
Mango, Banana, Lemon, Spirulina,
Wheatgrass, Chia Seeds
Cold Fighter$4.00
Nachos$13.00
Stack of lettuce, house-made taco meat, black beans, salsa, corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, guacamole & corn tortilla chips, smothered in nacho cheese & cashew sour cream
Donut$5.50
Strawberry Shake
Strawberries, Fresh Almond Milk, Dates & Vanilla
Golden Milk
House-made Almond Milk, Ginger juice,
Turmeric juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Black Pepper & Warming Spices
Blueberry Hemp$9.00
Nut Milk, Blueberries, Banana,
Kale, Dates, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla
Funky Monkey$9.00
Nut Milk, Protein Powder, Almond Butter,
Cacao Nibs, Local Honey, Cacao
Sauce
Southwest Ranch$13.00
mix of romaine & spring mix, corn salsa, black beans, black olive, tomato, avocado, marinated onion with house-made ranch & side of seed crackers
Not Tuna Sliders$13.00
3 sliders on house-made GF flat bread, cashew mayo, Not Tuna, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Onion and Sunflower Sprouts served with kale chips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1101 3rd Street SE

Cedar Rapids IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caucho

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hospoda

No reviews yet

Craft Pizza and Beer

The Bohemian

No reviews yet

Live Bohemian!

Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet

The Jelinek Family is proud to serve up great food, cold drinks and live music at Parlor City Pub & Eatery! This is an enjoyable place to grab breakfast on the weekends, a salad or sandwich for lunch, or relax with friends for dinner and drinks. We are located in the heart of the New Bohemia District, a certified Cultural & Entertainment District, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stop in today and enjoy the outdoor patio, craft beer selection and historical Cedar Rapids memorabilia this locally owned restaurant has to offer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston