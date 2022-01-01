Rawlicious
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-free and Delicious!
1101 3rd Street SE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1101 3rd Street SE
Cedar Rapids IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Caucho
Come in and enjoy!
Hospoda
Craft Pizza and Beer
The Bohemian
Live Bohemian!
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids
The Jelinek Family is proud to serve up great food, cold drinks and live music at Parlor City Pub & Eatery! This is an enjoyable place to grab breakfast on the weekends, a salad or sandwich for lunch, or relax with friends for dinner and drinks. We are located in the heart of the New Bohemia District, a certified Cultural & Entertainment District, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stop in today and enjoy the outdoor patio, craft beer selection and historical Cedar Rapids memorabilia this locally owned restaurant has to offer.