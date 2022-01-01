RAW
Hours for Online Ordering:
Tues-Sat 4pm - 9pm CURBSIDE PICKUP
Limited Menu.
114 West Park Avenue
Popular Items
Location
114 West Park Avenue
Ruston LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Utility Brewing Company
A North Louisiana favorite serving wood-fired pizza and beer made from scratch to our local community.
Sundown Tavern
Come in and enjoy!!
Ponchatoulas
Come on in and enjoy!
Rotolo's Craft & Crust
Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.