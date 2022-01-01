Go
Hours for Online Ordering:
Tues-Sat 4pm - 9pm CURBSIDE PICKUP
Limited Menu.

114 West Park Avenue

Popular Items

How Many Chopsticks?
Spicy California$7.00
Spicy crabmix. Avocado. Cucumber. Topped with spicy seasoning and spicy orange sauce.
Tech$11.00
Fried. Crabmix. Avocado. Cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Crunchy$6.00
Crabmix. Crunchies. Topped with eel sauce.
Extra Side of Spicy Mayo$0.50
California$7.00
Crabmix. Avocado. Cucumber. Topped with Sesame Seeds
Vegetable Eggrolls$7.00
(5 Pieces Per Order)
Served with sweet and sour sauce.
How Many Soy Sauce Packets?
Shrimp Tempura$11.00
Shrimp Tempura. Crabmix. Avocado. Soypaper. Topped with eel sauce.
Gyoza$7.00
(5 Pieces Per Order) Pork Dumplings. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Location

114 West Park Avenue

Ruston LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
