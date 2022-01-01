Go
Ray-Ray's Diner

Place where homecooked southern meals and memories made. You are family at Ray Ray's.

31155 Christanna Highway

Popular Items

Cheese$5.99
Fried Pickles$5.99
Buckshot Burger$6.99
Regular Burger w/LTM
Steak & Eggs$10.99
Ribeye Steak
Bang Bang Shrimp$7.50
Blue Plate Dinner$9.99
Cali Club$9.99
LTM,Ham,Turkey,Bacon
Dirty Bird$8.99
Chicken Sandwich, Mozzeralla Cheese,Bacon
Jumbo Shrimp$13.99
French Toast$5.99
Location

Dundas VA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
