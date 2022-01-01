Go
RAY RAYS MEAT + THREE

RayRays is an urban food truck brand founded in 2009 by James Anderson. The accolades and enthusiasm have grown into what is considered today to be some of the best barbeque in the country. James and his wife Jess have since founded Anderson farms right here in Granville and raise Heritage hogs in the open air. This new Meat + Three concept not only is an evolution in that it is a brick and mortar but brings a southern hospitality tradition to the north. Most of all it represents the culmination of all that the Andersons are and love- barbeque, the farm, and family.

1256 Columbus Road

Popular Items

PORK SPARE RIBS$16.00
SWEET/ SPICY/ DRY RUB
PORK BELLY$18.00
MUSTARD BBQ
BEEF BRISKET$28.00
SWEET BBQ
THE MEAT SWEATS$26.00
A SAMPLE OF TURKEY, BRISKET, JERK CHICKEN, PORK BELLY, HOUSE SAUSAGE AND CAULIFLOWER. SERVES 1-2
EXTRA BUNS$3.00
6 MARTINS ROLLS
THE HANKINSON$50.00
2 POUNDS OF MEAT +
3 PINTS OF SIDES +
4 MARTINS ROLLS +
BBQ SAUCE --
FEEDS 4-5
GERMAN POTATO SALAD
BRUSSELS
MAC AND CHEESE
JERK CHICKEN$16.00
RAY RAYS JERK SAUCE
Location

1256 Columbus Road

Granville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
