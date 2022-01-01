Rayan Mediterranean Grill

Halalbelly

At Halalbelly, you get the convenience of a fast food restaurant, and the quality of a sit-down restaurant. We put a lot of thought into every detail that went into our restaurant: the team, the food, the kitchen, and the vibe, hoping to create best memories with our customers.

It’s our promise that all of the food we serve is sourced to the highest standards, and is 100% Zabiha Halal. Our delicious Appetizers, Wings, Pizza, Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps are here to make your lunch and dinner a great one. We have over 25 years of experience in the food industry. You will taste the difference in every bite.

We are located in Morton Grove, IL. We look forward to welcoming you, serving you, and making sure you have a great time!

