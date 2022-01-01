Go
Rayan Mediterranean Grill

New Management
Taste the Difference!

6002 W Dempster

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$5.95
B1G1 Chicken Shawarma Sandwich (Limit 1)$8.99
Our famous thinly sliced marinated chicken cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, served with onion, tomato, tahini and hot sauce.
Kifta Kabob Plate$9.99
Cuts of tender beef and lamb, ground and mixed with onions, parsley and spices, grilled to perfection on skewers. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.
Meat Combo Lunch Special$6.99
Our popular combination of chicken kabobs, kifta skewer, chicken shawarma and falafel served on a bed of rice with a complimentary salad.
Meat Special$8.95
Chicken Shawerma/Chicken Breast Kabab/Kifta Kabab and Falafel Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.
Hummus
Our famous puree of chickpeas, special spices, tahini sauce and virgin olive oil.
Chicken Shawarma Plate$9.99
Our famous thinly sliced deliciously marinated chicken cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, topped with minced onions, sumac spice and tahini sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.
Falafel
Chickpeas mixed with our signature spices and deep-fried.
Meat Combo Plate$10.99
Our popular combination of beef and chicken kababs, a kifta skewer and chicken shawerma. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.
Rayan Plate$14.99
Chicken Shawerma/Beef Shawerma/Beef Sheesh Kabab/Chicken Breast Kabab/GYROS and Kifta Kabab Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.
Location

6002 W Dempster

Morton Grove IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Halalbelly

No reviews yet

At Halalbelly, you get the convenience of a fast food restaurant, and the quality of a sit-down restaurant. We put a lot of thought into every detail that went into our restaurant: the team, the food, the kitchen, and the vibe, hoping to create best memories with our customers.
It’s our promise that all of the food we serve is sourced to the highest standards, and is 100% Zabiha Halal. Our delicious Appetizers, Wings, Pizza, Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps are here to make your lunch and dinner a great one. We have over 25 years of experience in the food industry. You will taste the difference in every bite.
We are located in Morton Grove, IL. We look forward to welcoming you, serving you, and making sure you have a great time!

Pequod's Pizza

No reviews yet

Best Pizza in Morton Grove!

Cultura Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bitez Xpress

No reviews yet

American Fast Fresh & Tasty Food, Everything mans in house no pre cook food at all average preparation time it 20to 25 minutes. We Serve 100% Zibiha Halal Food. We also Certified by ( HAFSSA ). Check is on their web site too.

