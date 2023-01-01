Chicken salad in Raymond
Raymond restaurants that serve chicken salad
Moe's Italian Sandwiches
69 epping st, Raymond
|Chicken Salad
|$6.39
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives . Cheese is not included in the price!
Cork N' Keg Grill - 4 Essex Drive
4 Essex Drive, Raymond
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.99
Fried Corn Chips / Santa Fe Chicken / Mixed Greens / Mixed Cheese / Corn & Jalapeno Medley / Tomato / Black Beans / Red Onion / Cilantro / Sour Cream / Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing