All meats, sauces, and sides prepared in-house and served in laid back, Delta Blues inspired dining rooms.
*RayNay's Yams and Granny Smith Apple Cake Contains Pecans*

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

4571 S New Hope Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1106 reviews)

Popular Items

1/4 Rack Rib Plate$11.99
Pork Loin Ribs, Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed
Pork Sandwich - 1 Side$9.99
Traditional, Slow Smoked, Hand-Chopped Pork
Chicken Plate$13.99
Choice of: Slow Smoked Breast, Leg Quarter, or Chopped Chicken
1Lb Chopped Pork$12.99
Individual Dinner Roll$0.50
Banana Pudding$2.99
Pork Plate$13.99
Hardwood Smoked, Hand-Chopped Pork
Chicken Fingers$6.49
Two All-White Meat Tenders. Additional Tenders $1.29 each
1/2 Rack Rib Plate$17.99
Pork Loin Ribs, Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed
Brisket Plate$19.99
Black Angus Brisket Smoked with RayNathan's Rub
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

4571 S New Hope Rd

Gastonia NC

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
