Ray's Boathouse

Locally owned, passionately driven.
Ray’s seafood restaurant in Seattle serves the freshest seafood prepared with classic technique and global inspiration. Situated on the shores of Ballard overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, Ray’s iconic seafood restaurant and bar believes in offering sea to plate fare while supporting sustainability and our local hard-working fishermen and purveyors!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

6049 Seaview Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (5410 reviews)

Popular Items

Brandied Cherries, House-made (10oz)$14.00
Toschi cherries steeped in toasted fall spice and brandy.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6049 Seaview Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

