Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

6-02 Berdan Ave

Popular Items

Zeppoli$0.75
Lg Pie$15.25
Buffalo Wings$11.95
Served with celery, carrots and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Garlic Knots (4)$1.75
Chicken Tenders /Fries$9.95
Served with side of honey mustard
Lg Caesar salad$8.95
Served with caesar dressing and a piece of bread
Personal Pie$10.95
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Mozzarella Stix$8.95
Served with side of marinara sauce
Grandma Pie$20.95
Location

6-02 Berdan Ave

Fair Lawn NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

