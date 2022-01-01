Go
Toast

Ray's Rump Shack

A local Veteran owned small craft barbecue business located on the banks of the St Francis River in Lake City, AR. Everything on the menu is made from scratch and all the meats are slow smoked daily w/oak, hickory, and pecan woods.

918 AR Hwy 18

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

918 AR Hwy 18

Lake City AR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trauma Hogs BBQ

No reviews yet

Craft BBQ food truck

Checkers Pizza

No reviews yet

Dine In. Takeout. Delivery!

Camp Fire

No reviews yet

Attention Campers: Here at Camp Fire we only feed our unique fire deck oven authentic ingredients producing food that is delicious and forged in fire for your camping pleasure.

Paragould Country Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston