Ray's Rump Shack
A local Veteran owned small craft barbecue business located on the banks of the St Francis River in Lake City, AR. Everything on the menu is made from scratch and all the meats are slow smoked daily w/oak, hickory, and pecan woods.
918 AR Hwy 18
Location
Lake City AR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
