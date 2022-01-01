Go
Rays Southern Cuisine

"Southern cuisine in the heart of LaFayette. We offer an array of classic Southern dishes from chicken and waffles to homemade meatloaf- right down to the best bread pudding you’ve ever had."

2078 north main st

La Fayette GA

