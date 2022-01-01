Go
Ray's Hideaway

Local Restaurant serving up fresh food

12041 Southern Boulevard

Popular Items

Rays' Famous Tenders$13.00
Fresh hand battered chicken tenders served with honey mustard
Prime French Dip$15.00
Hand sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, on a toasted garlic roll served with au jus for dipping
KIDS Chicken Tenders with fries$6.00
Blackened Chicken Wrap$13.00
Blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo and spicy ranch
House-Made Chili$6.00
Topped with fresh cheddar cheese and chopped onions
Black Beans & Yellow Rice$4.00
Coke$2.95
Steak Taco$5.00
Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream
Dolphin Reuben$15.00
Grilled dolphin, Swiss cheese, slaw and thousand island on grilled rye, and thousand island on grilled rye
Turkey Club$13.00
Triple decker sandwich with hand carved turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Location

12041 Southern Boulevard

Loxahatchee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
