Go
Toast

Ray Street Pizza on Main

Ray Street Pizza on Main features NY-style pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. Our dough is made in-house and it is hand-tossed. Don't forget to check out our craft beer selection!

23 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Italian Sub$9.50
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone
Pizza - Large 16"$13.50
Hand-stretched 16" Pie - Choice of Toppings
Large 16" Sweet Pepperoni$18.00
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Extra Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Honey Drizzle
Small Steak & Cheese$9.00
7oz Shaved Steak with American Cheese on a Grinder Roll
Coke$2.25
Side of Fries$6.50
One Pound of Crispy French Fries
Cheesy Garlic Bread (10")$9.00
Lots of Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, and our House Cheese Blend. Served with a side of Red Sauce for dipping.
Pizza - Small 12"$9.00
Hand-stretched 12" Pie - Choice of Toppings
Large Steak & Cheese$12.00
9oz Shaved Steak with American Cheese on a Grinder Roll
Greek Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing
See full menu

Location

23 Main Street

Goffstown NH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Chef

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GOFFSTOWN PIZZA MARKET PM

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ubon Thai 2 Go

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai food.
Fast casual, take out / delivery.
Easy online ordering.
Or call 603-232-3447

Intervale Country Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston