Go
Toast

R&B Tea Downtown Los Angeles

We love making tea for those who love drinking it. Boba is life!

908 Santee St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Boba Milk$6.25
Classic Milk Tea$5.25
See full menu

Location

908 Santee St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Fluffy Head Cafe

No reviews yet

Little Fluffy Head Cafe is one of the first cheese tea boba shops in Los Angeles of its kind, giving customers the familiar taste of deeply adored boba drinks-but with an added twist. We specialize in creating high-quality cheese tea drinks, pairing a refreshing tea base with a rich, creamy cheese foam topping.

Sushi Nabeeya

No reviews yet

Hole in the wall restaurant tucked in Santee cul-de-sec in DTLA

Superfine Pizza

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting small businesses!

Holy Basil

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Thai Bangkok Street Food Window

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston