Jameson's of Floral Park - 157 Tulip Avenue Floral Park
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
157 Tulip Avenue, Floral Park NY 11001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PYO Chai is not your average Bubble Tea Shop. We are a fusion of authentic Taiwanese Bubble Tea and South Asian flavors. Here at PYO Chai, we not only respect the origins of Bubble Tea; but have infused it to take on a new cultural context
No Reviews
100 Covert Avenue Stewart Manor, NY 11530
View restaurant