Alchemy
alchemy offers a unique dining experience with gorgeous views, an open-air atmosphere in the summer and a warm and inviting ambiance in the winter.
We use the freshest ingredients to bring you artisan cocktails, house-made breads, made from scratch pastas, and award-winning, wood-fired pizzas.
Enjoy one of our rotating beers on tap, or a phenomenal bottle of wine to pair with enticing seasonal dishes.
Whether grabbing a drink with friends or celebrating with your family, alchemy is a perfect destination.
1902 Reid Farm Road
Popular Items
Location
1902 Reid Farm Road
Rockford IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Franchesco's
Come in and enjoy!
Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Murphy's Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Baker Street Burgers
Come on in and enjoy!