alchemy offers a unique dining experience with gorgeous views, an open-air atmosphere in the summer and a warm and inviting ambiance in the winter.
We use the freshest ingredients to bring you artisan cocktails, house-made breads, made from scratch pastas, and award-winning, wood-fired pizzas.
Enjoy one of our rotating beers on tap, or a phenomenal bottle of wine to pair with enticing seasonal dishes.
Whether grabbing a drink with friends or celebrating with your family, alchemy is a perfect destination.

1902 Reid Farm Road

Popular Items

Tuna Tacos - GS$18.00
Crispy Blue Corn tortilla | Citrus Ceviche of Ahi Tuna | Guacamole | Queso Fresco | Siracha | Chips
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts - GS & V$12.00
Lime Zest | Honey Powder | Siracha Dust
Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Ranch
Ahi Tuna$27.00
S'mores Pizza$11.00
Chicken Cavatappi$22.00
Grilled Chicken Breast | Bacon | Shallot | Cavatappi | Mushrooms | Parmesan Cream
Pasta Sarda$22.00
Chicken Fingers - GS$8.00
Gluten Free Chicken Tenders | BBQ Sauce | Fries or Apples
Bruschetta Burrata$15.00
Arugula Salad - GF$14.00
Arugula | Apple | Roasted Fennel | Candied Walnut | Goat Cheese | Lavendar Honey Vinaigrette

1902 Reid Farm Road

Rockford IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
