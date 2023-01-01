RC's Bar & Grill - 4547 Red Rock Rd
Open today 11:30 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
Location
4547 Red Rock Rd, Benton PA 17814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hilltop Bar & Grill - 173 Liberty Valley Rd
No Reviews
173 Liberty Valley Rd Danville, PA 17821
View restaurant