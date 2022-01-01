Go
Toast

R.C. Ramen

R.C. Ramen, home of the ramen, may I take your order?

RAMEN

388 Wickenden St • $

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Seaweed Salad$5.00
Braised Pork Bun$4.00
R.C. Chiki$5.00
Soft Boiled Egg$2.00
Firm Egg White, Runny Egg Yolk
Paitan Ramen$15.00
Liquid gold chicken broth.
Toppings: beansprout, wood ear mushroom, scallions.
Paitan Ramen$15.00
R.C. Chicken noodle soup
Chicken Sando$7.00
Extra Noodles$2.00
Mushroom Ramen$16.50
100% vegan mushroom broth of the earth.
Toppings: onion, scallion, beansprout, wood ear mushroom, fried enoki mushroom, corn, avocado, and beet cubes
Miso Ramen$16.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

388 Wickenden St

Providence RI

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coffee Exchange

No reviews yet

Please allow 30 minutes for the preparation of your order.

Fish Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Persimmon

No reviews yet

Modern American cuisine in harmony with the seasons.

GCB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston