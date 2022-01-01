Go
Road Hawg BBQ Swine Dining

It all started with a food trailer, long lines of happy customers, and awards for our BBQ. We’ve evolved into a restaurant that prides itself on providing fresh food and delicious drinks to our neighbors in the North Country. We encourage you to stop by to meet our staff and try our smoked BBQ, fried chicken, and so much more. Located at 195 Main Street, next to Dunkin Donuts, in Gorham, NH.

BBQ

195 Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (865 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Table Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

195 Main St

Gorham NH

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
