Road Hawg BBQ Swine Dining
It all started with a food trailer, long lines of happy customers, and awards for our BBQ. We’ve evolved into a restaurant that prides itself on providing fresh food and delicious drinks to our neighbors in the North Country. We encourage you to stop by to meet our staff and try our smoked BBQ, fried chicken, and so much more. Located at 195 Main Street, next to Dunkin Donuts, in Gorham, NH.
BBQ
195 Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
195 Main St
Gorham NH
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
