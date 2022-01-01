Reading restaurants you'll love

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Reading

Reading's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Reading restaurants

swissbakers image

SANDWICHES

swissbakers

32 Lincoln St, Reading

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$4.75
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$4.75
Wisconsin Pork Sausage Patty, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant
Pretzel Stick$2.00
More about swissbakers
Biltmore & Main image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Biltmore & Main

530 Main Street, Reading

Avg 3.9 (1093 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$16.00
marinated chicken breast, bibb lettuce, pickles, nashville oil aioli, texas toast
Winter Veggie Risotto$18.00
roasted mushrooms, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, crumbled goat cheese, herb oil
Fried House Pickles$9.00
Ranch
More about Biltmore & Main
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Professor's Market

505 Main Street, Reading

Avg 4.6 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Cheese$3.75
Choose your own bread and cheese.
Chicken Salad$9.75
lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese
Nicoletta$10.50
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, pesto and mayo served on a pressed ciabatta roll.
More about Professor's Market
Swissbakers image

 

Swissbakers

168 Western Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Swissbakers
Map

More near Reading to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston