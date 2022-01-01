Reading restaurants you'll love
Reading's top cuisines
Must-try Reading restaurants
More about swissbakers
SANDWICHES
swissbakers
32 Lincoln St, Reading
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$4.75
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$4.75
Wisconsin Pork Sausage Patty, Scrambled Egg Patty and Swiss Cheese on your choice of French Roll, Pretzel Roll or Croissant
|Pretzel Stick
|$2.00
More about Biltmore & Main
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Biltmore & Main
530 Main Street, Reading
|Popular items
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
marinated chicken breast, bibb lettuce, pickles, nashville oil aioli, texas toast
|Winter Veggie Risotto
|$18.00
roasted mushrooms, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, crumbled goat cheese, herb oil
|Fried House Pickles
|$9.00
Ranch
More about Professor's Market
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Professor's Market
505 Main Street, Reading
|Popular items
|Egg Cheese
|$3.75
Choose your own bread and cheese.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.75
lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese
|Nicoletta
|$10.50
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, pesto and mayo served on a pressed ciabatta roll.
More about Swissbakers
Swissbakers
168 Western Ave, Reading