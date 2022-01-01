Reading bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Reading

B2 Bistro + Bar image

 

B2 Bistro + Bar

701 Reading Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Mac and Cheese$18.00
cavatappi, cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano,
oregano, breadcrumbs
Braised Meatballs$12.00
whipped ricotta, pomodoro sauce, almond cookie crumble
Truffle Pizza$16.00
shiitake, garlic truffle sauce, scallion,
fontina, mozzarella
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant image

 

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant

535 Canal Street, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Canal Street Pub & Restaurant
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Fratello's Bar and Restaurant

702 N 8th St, Reading

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
Ugly Oyster image

 

Ugly Oyster

21 S 5th Street, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ugly Oyster
Puerta Del Sol image

 

Puerta Del Sol

300 N 10th Street, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Puerta Del Sol

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Reading

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Quesadillas

French Fries

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston