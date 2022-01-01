Reading pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Reading
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Popular items
|Cheddar Fries
|$4.75
French fries with cheddar cheese
|Chicken Fingers (4) and French Fries
|$8.99
4 breaded chicken fingers, French fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
|2 Large Cheese Pizzas
|$20.99
2 round Neapolitan pizzas for $18.99 (Toppings cost extra)
More about Tony's of West Reading
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tony's of West Reading
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading
|Popular items
|10" Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved ribeye grilled and seasoned to perfection with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce when ordering online if you do not want red sauce.
|10" Korean Chicken Philly
|$10.99
If you like buffalo chicken, you're going to love this! It's our new Korean Chicken Philly. All natural sliced chicken tossed with grilled scallions, gochujang sauce & white American cheese sauce with roasted garlic aioli on a seeded roll.
|The Passyunk Prime
|$13.95
Prime center cut ribeye hand selected, hand sliced, & hand packed just for us! This is the holy grail of steaks. Served on a Liscios roll with grilled Vidalia onions and our white Cooper sharp whiz. PLEASE SPECIFY SEEDED OR NON SEEDED ROLL IN THE NOTES!