Reading pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Reading

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Fries$4.75
French fries with cheddar cheese
Chicken Fingers (4) and French Fries$8.99
4 breaded chicken fingers, French fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
2 Large Cheese Pizzas$20.99
2 round Neapolitan pizzas for $18.99 (Toppings cost extra)
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Tony's Al Taglio image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tony's of West Reading

449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading

Avg 4.7 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved ribeye grilled and seasoned to perfection with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce when ordering online if you do not want red sauce.
10" Korean Chicken Philly$10.99
If you like buffalo chicken, you're going to love this! It's our new Korean Chicken Philly. All natural sliced chicken tossed with grilled scallions, gochujang sauce & white American cheese sauce with roasted garlic aioli on a seeded roll.
The Passyunk Prime$13.95
Prime center cut ribeye hand selected, hand sliced, & hand packed just for us! This is the holy grail of steaks. Served on a Liscios roll with grilled Vidalia onions and our white Cooper sharp whiz. PLEASE SPECIFY SEEDED OR NON SEEDED ROLL IN THE NOTES!
More about Tony's of West Reading
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Fratello's Bar and Restaurant

702 N 8th St, Reading

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fratello's Bar and Restaurant

