Avocado toast in Reading

Reading restaurants that serve avocado toast
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Grilled Cheese Avocado Toast w/ tomato soup
|$10.00
Texas toast butter-grilled with avocado, Cooper American and Cabot cheddar and served with a cup of our creamy tomato soup
B2 Bistro + Bar
701 Reading Ave, Reading
|Avocado Toast
|$13.00
two sunny eggs, house spice mix, tomato, chipotle crema
Squawk Cafe
2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Rye, Oregano Tomato, Chipotle Crema, Lime
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Rye Bread, Oregano Tomato, Chipotle Crema, Lime