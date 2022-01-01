Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Avocado Toast w/ tomato soup$10.00
Texas toast butter-grilled with avocado, Cooper American and Cabot cheddar and served with a cup of our creamy tomato soup
More about Cafe Sweet Street
B2 Bistro + Bar image

 

B2 Bistro + Bar

701 Reading Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$13.00
Avocado Toast$13.00
two sunny eggs, house spice mix, tomato, chipotle crema
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Banner pic

 

Squawk Cafe

2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.50
Rye, Oregano Tomato, Chipotle Crema, Lime
Avocado Toast$9.50
Rye, Avocado, Oregano Tomato, Chipotle Crema, Lime
Avocado Toast$9.00
Rye Bread, Oregano Tomato, Chipotle Crema, Lime
More about Squawk Cafe
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

426 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Avocado Toast$13.00
Chunked Avocado, Savory Creme (DF), Fresh Seasonal Berries, 1 Egg Scrambled, and Balsamic Glaze on Country French toast
More about The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Chicken Fajitas

Greek Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Steak Fajitas

Taco Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Al Pastor Tacos

Penne

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston