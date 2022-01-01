Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Reading
/
Reading
/
Bisque
Reading restaurants that serve bisque
B2 Bistro + Bar
701 Reading Ave, Reading
No reviews yet
Seafood Bisque
$15.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Squawk Cafe
2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading
No reviews yet
1/2 Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque
$13.00
Alpine Heritage Cheddar, Grande Mozzarella, PA Sourgdough
Tomato Bisque GF
$5.00
Always Made in House, Always GF
More about Squawk Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Reading
Quesadillas
Cobb Salad
Pretzels
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Vegetarian Pizza
Cheesecake
Garden Salad
Turkey Bacon
More near Reading to explore
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston