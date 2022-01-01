Boneless wings in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve boneless wings
Lilli's Ranch House
2738 Penn Avenue, West Lawn
|Boneless Wings
|$15.00
traditional or boneless, choose from: hot,
mild, ranch, bbq, honey hot, Southwest,
Cajun butter, honey bbq
Louie's Kitchen and Bar
12 Village Center Drive, Reading
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Tired of the same frozen breaded boneless wings...We got you covered! Fresh never frozen battered crispy boneless wings
Wings are amazing, but a great sauce full of flavor and some dip that's what I talking about! Our sauces -Fresh Orange Sesame -Nashville Hot -K.C. BBQ -Honey Mustard -Hot -Chicago style Mild (BBQ, vinegar, spices, LOTS of flavor and a little kick, truly unique) -Mild (Hot sauce and Butter)