Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve boneless wings

Consumer pic

 

Lilli's Ranch House

2738 Penn Avenue, West Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$15.00
traditional or boneless, choose from: hot,
mild, ranch, bbq, honey hot, Southwest,
Cajun butter, honey bbq
More about Lilli's Ranch House
Restaurant banner

 

Louie's Kitchen and Bar

12 Village Center Drive, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$9.99
Tired of the same frozen breaded boneless wings...We got you covered! Fresh never frozen battered crispy boneless wings
Wings are amazing, but a great sauce full of flavor and some dip that's what I talking about! Our sauces -Fresh Orange Sesame -Nashville Hot -K.C. BBQ -Honey Mustard -Hot -Chicago style Mild (BBQ, vinegar, spices, LOTS of flavor and a little kick, truly unique) -Mild (Hot sauce and Butter)
More about Louie's Kitchen and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Carne Asada

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Pizza

Steak Salad

Tikka Masala

Chicken Fried Steaks

Caesar Salad

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1836 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston